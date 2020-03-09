Yemen commodity tracker (October 2019 - January 2020)

By the end of Q4, fuel imports had recovered following severe shortages in the north in September and October. In December, nearly 260,000 MTs of commercial fuel entered Yemen through Hudaydah – about a third more than usual and the second highest figure all year. A new mechanism to manage fuel import revenues was established by the Office of the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General in November. This has played an essential role in maintaining fuel import volumes within previous average ranges.

Following fuel shortages in September and October, diesel prices peaked in October, reaching more than three times the pre-crisis diesel price. Prices decreased again in November and December in response to rising volumes of commercial fuel imports but remained more than twice the pre-conflict average.

Total food imports in December reached nearly 292,000 metric tons, bringing the total for the fourth quarter of the year to more than 981,000 metric tons. This represents an 8 per cent increase from food import levels in the third quarter. Overall, commercial food imports have remained at adequate levels through 2019.

Food basket prices rose by 5 per cent from August to October and as of November 2019 remained 106 per cent higher than pre-crisis levels in December. roughly twice as expensive.