Yemen: Commodity Tracker (as of 7 January 2019)

Key Points

In December 2018, commercial food imports were the lowest ever since the start of UNVIM operations in July 2016 while fuel imports reached the highest levels since August 2017.

Fluctuations in imports between November and December 2018 resulted in a drop of the average monthly food imports from 77% of requirements being met to 75% and an increase in the average monthly fuel imports from 22% of requirements being met to 24% since the lifting of the November 2017 blockade.

There has been only one containerized shipment to Hudaydah since December 2017. Prices of basic commodities including food, diesel and petrol are 137%, 257% and 261%, respectively, higher than pre-crisis.

Since the KSA deposit of $200m into the Central Bank in October 2018, the rial has appreciated in value. However, as foreign currency reserves dwindle the rial has slightly depreciated.