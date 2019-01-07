07 Jan 2019

Yemen: Commodity Tracker (as of 7 January 2019)

Infographic
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 07 Jan 2019
preview
Download PDF (402.01 KB)

Key Points

  • In December 2018, commercial food imports were the lowest ever since the start of UNVIM operations in July 2016 while fuel imports reached the highest levels since August 2017.

  • Fluctuations in imports between November and December 2018 resulted in a drop of the average monthly food imports from 77% of requirements being met to 75% and an increase in the average monthly fuel imports from 22% of requirements being met to 24% since the lifting of the November 2017 blockade.

  • There has been only one containerized shipment to Hudaydah since December 2017. Prices of basic commodities including food, diesel and petrol are 137%, 257% and 261%, respectively, higher than pre-crisis.

  • Since the KSA deposit of $200m into the Central Bank in October 2018, the rial has appreciated in value. However, as foreign currency reserves dwindle the rial has slightly depreciated.

  • Hudaydah and Saleef ports are open and operational. Ras Isa remains closed since June 2017.

