05 Sep 2018

Yemen: Commodity Tracker (as of 4 September 2018)

Infographic
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 04 Sep 2018
preview
Download PDF (743.69 KB)2 pages

Key highlights:

Since the November 2017 blockade monthly clearance requests have declined 35% on average.

Since the blockade the number of vessels berthing at Hudaydah and Saleef have declined 43% on average.

Food and fuel volumes increased slightly between July and August 2018, however the post-blockade averages have not changed.

Food prices are 68% higher than pre-crisis.

The Yemeni Rial has depreciated nearly 180% since the escalation of the conflict in March 2015.

Yemen has historically been dependent on commercial imports of food, fuel and medicines. All ports must remain open to meet Yemen’s import requirements. Hudaydah and Saleef are in geographic proximity to over 70 per cent of people in need of humanitarian assistance.

This tracker monitors commercial imports to Hudaydah and Saleef ports via the United Nations Verification and Inspection Mechanism (UNVIM) and prices of food and fuel.

Overall imports: In August 2018, commercial food and fuel imports via UNVIM increased 20% and 17% from July import levels, respectively. Only one containerized cargo vessel arrived at Hudaydah since December 2017. Since November, there has been a 43% decrease in vessels (20) are berthing at Hudaydah and Saleef on average, compared to pre-blockade average (35).

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:

To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.