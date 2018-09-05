Yemen: Commodity Tracker (as of 4 September 2018)

Key highlights:

Since the November 2017 blockade monthly clearance requests have declined 35% on average.

Since the blockade the number of vessels berthing at Hudaydah and Saleef have declined 43% on average.

Food and fuel volumes increased slightly between July and August 2018, however the post-blockade averages have not changed.

Food prices are 68% higher than pre-crisis.

The Yemeni Rial has depreciated nearly 180% since the escalation of the conflict in March 2015.

Yemen has historically been dependent on commercial imports of food, fuel and medicines. All ports must remain open to meet Yemen’s import requirements. Hudaydah and Saleef are in geographic proximity to over 70 per cent of people in need of humanitarian assistance.

This tracker monitors commercial imports to Hudaydah and Saleef ports via the United Nations Verification and Inspection Mechanism (UNVIM) and prices of food and fuel.

Overall imports: In August 2018, commercial food and fuel imports via UNVIM increased 20% and 17% from July import levels, respectively. Only one containerized cargo vessel arrived at Hudaydah since December 2017. Since November, there has been a 43% decrease in vessels (20) are berthing at Hudaydah and Saleef on average, compared to pre-blockade average (35).