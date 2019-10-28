28 Oct 2019

Yemen: Commodity Tracker (as of 30 September 2019)

Infographic
UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 28 Oct 2019
preview
Download PDF (232.2 KB)

Following record-high levels in June, fuel imports steadily decreased over the third quarter. In September, the Government of Yemen began strict enforcement of new fuel import regulations, including Decree 49. A large number of ships carrying commercial fuel imports were unable to enter Hudaydah port until an exception was granted at the end of September and again in October. Sustainable management of commercial fuel imports is required to avoid fuel shortages that exacerbate humanitarian needs.

Diesel prices increased significantly in June 2019 and then remained relatively stable through August. Data presented here does not include September and so does not account for any potential price impacts of stricter enforcement of Government fuel import regulations. Initial reports indicate that fuel prices in the unofficial market rose substantially in September and October before vessels were again cleared to enter the port.

Total food imports in September were 270,820 metric tons, bringing the total for the third quarter of the year to 911,538 metric tons. This represents an 20 per cent decrease from food import levels in the second quarter, which saw two consecutive months with recordhigh volumes of food enter Hudaydah and Saleef ports.

The average cost of the minimum food basket remains relatively stable at about twice as expensive as average food basket prices before the crisis. Although national averages have remained stable at this level for some time, prices of individual commodities within the food basket, as well as prices in different locations, continue to vary widely.

