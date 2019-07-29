Yemen: Commodity Tracker (as of 30 June 2019 )

In June, commercial fuel imports through Hudaydah port reached 51% of Yemen’s estimated national fuel requirements. This is the highest level ever recorded through Hudaydah port since UNVIM operations began in 2016. Total commercial fuel imports in the second quarter were 16% higher than in the first quarter of the year. In June 2019, the Government of Yemen moved to introduce new regulations on commercial fuel imports; any impact of these regulations will become clearer in the coming period.

In May 2019, diesel prices were 129% higher than pre-crisis levels, but had reduced considerably from price levels in April.

The spike in prices in April followed stricter enforcement of Decree 75 by the Government of Yemen as well as domestic distribution challenges, particularly in the north. In the first three weeks of April, long queues were observed at filling stations and a relatively low quantity of fuel was imported through Hudaydah.

In June, commercial food imports through Hudaydah and Saleef ports reached 67% of Yemen’s estimated national food requirements, following two months in a row in which imports exceeded national requirements. In May, imports reached 132% of the national requirement – the highest level recorded since UNVIM monitoring operations began in 2016. Total commercial food imports in the second quarter were 78% higher than in the first quarter of the year.

The average cost of the minimum food basket remains about twice as high as pre-conflict levels (101%). This price level has not seen major fluctuations this year. However, price differences vary more widely for different individual commodities.

Compared to pre-crisis levels, prices by commodity range from a minimum of 36% higher than pre-crisis levels (vegetable oil) to a maximum of 152% higher (red beans).