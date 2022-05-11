Yemen: Civilian casualties halved since the start of the truce

The number of civilians killed and injured in Yemen has dropped by more than 50 per cent since the start of the truce agreement 2 April.

In the month before the announcement of the truce, 213 civilians were injured or killed in the war in Yemen. In the month that followed, this was reduced to 95, according to data from the Civilian Impact Monitoring Project.

“The figures provide clear proof of the benefits from the truce. During the last month, many families were spared from having their lives shattered by the loss of family members to a meaningless war. For the sake of the Yemeni people and their future, we hope the parties to the conflict will extend the truce,” said Erin Hutchinson, Yemen Country Director for the Norwegian Refugee Council.

A nationwide two-month truce started 2 April after agreement between the parties to the conflict, which has lasted for more than seven years. The data shows a significant reduction in the number of casualties from airstrikes, shellfire, and shooting since the start of the truce.

“For years, the lives of people in Yemen have been devastated by this war. This truce offers hope for real peace nationwide. We urge the warring parties to adhere to their commitments and work to find a peaceful resolution to this conflict, which has already killed and maimed thousands, and deprived millions of their livelihoods,” Hutchinson said.

While there has been sharp reduction in violence since the truce, the number of people injured or killed by landmines and unexploded ordnance remained the same or higher, highlighting the dangers of these remnants of war even in peace time.

“That people are still being injured and killed by landmines and improvised explosive devices, shows the critical need for a long-lasting peace, so that that these remnants of war can be removed and more lives saved,” Hutchinson added.

Notes to editors:

The agreement is the first nationwide truce agreed since 2016 in Yemen

23.4 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance across Yemen

The conflict in Yemen has taken the lives of over 13,635 civilians since 2018

Data: (Source: Civilian Impact Monitoring Project)

Total civilian casualties 3 March – 2 April: 213

Total civilian casualties 3 April – 2 may: 95

Civilian casualties caused by airstrike 3 March -2 April: 30

Civilian casualties caused by airstrike 3 April-2 May: 0

Civilian casualties caused by landmine 3 March-2 April: 26

Civilian casualties caused by landmine 3 April – 2 May: 24

