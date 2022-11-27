Yemen Civil Society Organizations Initiative for Qatar 2022 [EN/AR]

Arabic version

We are civil society organizations in Yemen, and we believe in the unique dimension of the "FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022" in embracing diversity and celebrating our common humanity, as well as in maximizing the impact of this historic World Cup, the growing contribution of sport to development and peace, and in complementarity with Qatar's ongoing efforts to bring peace to the world and resolve conflicts.

Under the unity of geography, the present and the future of the Gulf region and the Arab Island, and the bonds of brotherhood and common history, the initiative calls on His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, the Government of Qatar and the Organizing Committee for the 2022 Cup to dedicate the human dimension of the World Cup to contributing to peacebuilding in Yemen and addressing youth unemployment as one of the main causes of conflict through:

Financing a (Revolving Fund) that provides non-profit lending to youth and their small and medium-sized enterprises and creating jobs. These loans are coupled with capacity-building courses, life and business skills development, feasibility studies, the foundations for micro-budgeting and profit calculation, loan repayment methods and business expansion, as well as networking, marketing and partnership-building services.

Providing social protection to 5.1 million poor people in Yemen, who are covered by Welfare Fund assistance that was interrupted by the conflict, affecting the livelihood of about 9 million people in 22 Yemeni governorates, in 333 districts.

This poorest group in Yemen needs financial measures from the revenues of Qatar World Cup to bring it out of poverty, preserve its dignity, achieve economic empowerment and sustainable livelihoods through comprehensive social protection programs, neutralize the Fund's work, and support beneficiaries in gaining skills and economic opportunities to get them out of the cash assistance program into self-reliance.

While we appreciate Qatar's financial contributions to many United Nations bodies and entities and its support for emergency relief and humanitarian assistance projects, the United Nations-led humanitarian response in Yemen since 2015 has failed to improve the lives of Yemenis, as assessed by the Inter-Agency Committee (IASC), issued in August 2022. Our initiative therefore comes within the context of improving humanitarian response mechanisms in Yemen, and is in line with your efforts to make the 2022 World Cup a sustainable legacy in Qatar and the region, and that its importance is not merely a 28-day soccer competition.

With your trends to dismantle the stadiums after the World Cup to be awarded to developing countries as assistance from Qatar, we, in Yemen, are the closest. We therefore look forward to giving Yemen the 170,000 seats that will cover the need of stadiums and distributed over all 22 governorates of Yemen, with a number of seats ranging from 20 to 25 thousand. You will make an immortal mark, a sustainable impact and an unforgettable favor for Yemenis.

In conclusion, the realities of the world today draw a gloomy picture of the future of humanity, but we are able to overcome the obstacles by enshrining the principles of solidarity and common living. We have great confidence in interacting with this initiative and laying the foundations for sport in sustainability and social development.

Signatories:

1- Tamdeen Youth Foundation

2- Abs Development Organization for Woman and Child

3- Relief and development Peer Foundation (RDP)

4- Yemeni Development Network for NGOs

5- Medical Mercy Foundation

6- Generations Without Qat Organization

7- Social Development Hodeidah Girls Foundation

8- Qudrah Organization for Sustainable Development

9- Peace and Building Foundation

10- Mahra Youth Unity Association

11- Me And My Mother Foundation For Orphans

12- Rawahel Foundation for Development

13- Seed for Hope Foundation for Community Development

14- Musahmah Orgnization for Human Development

15- Nabd Development and Evolution Organization

16- Child Protection Association

17- Hajjah Cultural Developmental Foundation

18- Al Mohseneen Foundation for Development and Charity

19- Al Afdal Foundation for Development

20- Eaha'a Foundation for Calm and Sociol Peace

21- Together We Rise Foundation for Women and Child Care

22- National Prisoner Foundation

23- Enqath Foundation for Development

24- Al Basmah Foundation

25- Taaioch Foundation for Rights and Development

26- Bassma Foundation for Development and Rights

27- Yemen Women Union

28- Sada Foundation for Building and Development

29- Balkees Granddaughter Organization

30- Wahj Al Hayah Foundation

31- Democracy School

32- Childhood Social Protection Association

33- Yemeni NGOs Coalition For Child Rights Care

34- Improve your Society Organizationtion

35- Yemen Health Organization

36- Tatweer Foundation for Development and Humanitarian Response

37- Al Mustaqbal Association

38- Knoz Yemen Organization for Humanity Development

39- Basma Foundation for Child Development and Woman

40- Light Foundation for Development

41- Ramz Development Foundation

42- Change Horizon Forum

43- Progress Organization for Development