Yemen: Cholera & Diphtheria Response - Emergency Operations Center - Situation Report No.25 - As of 10 March 2018

1. Highlights

Diphtheria

As of 10 March 2018, the local health authorities reported a total of 1,294 suspected diphtheria cases including 73 associated deaths (CFR=5.6%).

The diphtheria outbreak has affected 179 districts from 20 governorates. Ibb and Al Hudaydah governorates are the most affected governorates.

Children (<5 years of age) represent 20 % of probable diphtheria cases and 40% of associated deaths.

A total of 4,984 diphtheria contacts had been traced and given prophylactic antibiotics up to 10 March 2018, 640 of them were during week 9.