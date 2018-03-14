14 Mar 2018

Yemen: Cholera & Diphtheria Response - Emergency Operations Center - Situation Report No.25 - As of 10 March 2018

from World Health Organization, Government of Yemen
Published on 10 Mar 2018
1. Highlights

Diphtheria

  • As of 10 March 2018, the local health authorities reported a total of 1,294 suspected diphtheria cases including 73 associated deaths (CFR=5.6%).

  • The diphtheria outbreak has affected 179 districts from 20 governorates. Ibb and Al Hudaydah governorates are the most affected governorates.

  • Children (<5 years of age) represent 20 % of probable diphtheria cases and 40% of associated deaths.

  • A total of 4,984 diphtheria contacts had been traced and given prophylactic antibiotics up to 10 March 2018, 640 of them were during week 9.

  • The vaccination campaign started on the 10th of March 2018. The campaign will cover 39 districts from 11 governorates for the target groups (6 weeks to 15 years from 10-15 March 2018).

Cholera

  • The cumulative total of suspected cholera cases reported since April 2017 to 10 March 2018 is 1,076,472 with 2,265 associated deaths across the country. At governorate level, the trend from W7-W9 decrease or was stable in all governorates expect (Al Mahweet, Raymah, Al Jawf, and Taiz).

  • The overall case fatality ratio is 0.21% and the national attack rate is 385 per 10,000 people. Children (< 5 years of age) represent 28.8 % of the total suspected cases.

