Yemen: Cholera & Diphtheria Response - Emergency Operations Center - Situation Report No.21 - As of 10 February 2018

1.1 Diphtheria Highlights

• According to MoPHP (10 February 2018), there are 1,032 probable diphtheria cases, including 64 associated deaths, in 161 districts among 20 governorates.

• The most affected governorates are Ibb (407) and Al Hudaydah (133) Case Fatality Ratio (CFR) is 6.1%. Children under the 5 years of age represent 30 % of probable cases and 47 % of deaths.

• Contacts traced by district RRTs in 10 governorates: 517 (up to week 52), and 2,010 (weeks 1-5). • Weekly admissions to Diphtheria Isolation Units (DIUs): 566 (up to week 52), 86 (week 1), and 67 (week 2), 52 (week 3), 125 (week 4), 84 (week 5).

• Diphtheria Anti-Toxin (DAT) distributed per governorate: 1000 doses received in country (December 2017), with an additional 300 doses (January 2018).

• Laboratory: Training on laboratory diagnosis; WHO brought reagents for culture; 18 samples were tested for culture, 2 were positive.

• Penta/Td vaccination campaign strategy: Thirty-eight (38) districts with more than one case in the last 4 weeks are considered 1st priority; with a targeted number of 1,444,595 (between 6 weeks of age and 7 years of age to be vaccinated with Penta) and 1,265,771 (between > 7 years of age and 15 years of age to be vaccinated with Td) beneficiaries. (as of 27 January 2018).