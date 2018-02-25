25 Feb 2018

Yemen: Cholera & Diphtheria Response - Emergency Operations Center - Situation Report No.21 - As of 10 February 2018

Report
from World Health Organization, UN Children's Fund
Published on 10 Feb 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (584.05 KB)

1.1 Diphtheria Highlights

• According to MoPHP (10 February 2018), there are 1,032 probable diphtheria cases, including 64 associated deaths, in 161 districts among 20 governorates.

• The most affected governorates are Ibb (407) and Al Hudaydah (133) Case Fatality Ratio (CFR) is 6.1%. Children under the 5 years of age represent 30 % of probable cases and 47 % of deaths.

• Contacts traced by district RRTs in 10 governorates: 517 (up to week 52), and 2,010 (weeks 1-5). • Weekly admissions to Diphtheria Isolation Units (DIUs): 566 (up to week 52), 86 (week 1), and 67 (week 2), 52 (week 3), 125 (week 4), 84 (week 5).

• Diphtheria Anti-Toxin (DAT) distributed per governorate: 1000 doses received in country (December 2017), with an additional 300 doses (January 2018).

• Laboratory: Training on laboratory diagnosis; WHO brought reagents for culture; 18 samples were tested for culture, 2 were positive.

• Penta/Td vaccination campaign strategy: Thirty-eight (38) districts with more than one case in the last 4 weeks are considered 1st priority; with a targeted number of 1,444,595 (between 6 weeks of age and 7 years of age to be vaccinated with Penta) and 1,265,771 (between > 7 years of age and 15 years of age to be vaccinated with Td) beneficiaries. (as of 27 January 2018).

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Improved Training section makes it easier to find the opportunities you are looking for

KEY POINTS

We’ve improved our search filters to make finding training opportunities easier.

New tabs allow you to discover free and online courses in one click.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.