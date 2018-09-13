Yemen - Cholera (DG ECHO) (ECHO Daily Flash of 13 September 2018)

The number of suspected cholera cases has increased for a 12th consecutive week - 9 425 suspected cases and 15 associated deaths were identified.

In the high-risk areas of Al Hodeida and Ibb governorates, nearly 400 000 people received the first dose of Oral Cholera Vaccine (OCV) in early August. Vaccination required the agreement of the warring parties to a three-day ceasefire. A second round of OCV is required within six months to ensure vaccine effectiveness .