13 Sep 2018

Yemen - Cholera (DG ECHO) (ECHO Daily Flash of 13 September 2018)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 13 Sep 2018 View Original

  • The number of suspected cholera cases has increased for a 12th consecutive week - 9 425 suspected cases and 15 associated deaths were identified.

  • In the high-risk areas of Al Hodeida and Ibb governorates, nearly 400 000 people received the first dose of Oral Cholera Vaccine (OCV) in early August. Vaccination required the agreement of the warring parties to a three-day ceasefire. A second round of OCV is required within six months to ensure vaccine effectiveness .

  • Vaccination and water and sanitation activities must be scaled up, including water quality testing and waste management, and the reactivation of diarrheal treatment centres and oral rehydration. DG ECHO partners have activated pre-allocated emergency response funding under ongoing actions.

