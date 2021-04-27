Yemen: Child Protection Area of Responsibility: Achievements in 2020

SUPPORT RESILIENCE BUILDING ACTIVITIES FOR BOYS, GIRLS AND CAREGIVERS

Mental Health and Psychosocial Support was provided to 452,853 people, including 298,402 children (150,396 boys; 148,006 girls) and 154,451 of the children caregivers (66,868 males; 87,583 females) in 20 governorates through a network of fixed and mobile child friendly spaces to help them overcome the immediate and limit long-term consequences of their exposure to violence.

CRITICAL CHILD PROTECTION SERVICES

Through the Critical Services activity, CP AoR supported the referral and provision of critical services to children in 21 governorates, including facilitating access to life-saving health services for the most vulnerable children. 16,463 children (6,557 girls; 9,906 boys) were received services. These services include victims’ assistance for (169 girls; 381 boys).