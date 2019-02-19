19 Feb 2019

Yemen: CERF and YHF support in 2018 and 2019 (as of 18 February 2019)

Infographic
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 18 Feb 2019
Download PDF (249.34 KB)

With some 24 million people in Yemen in urgent need of humanitarian assistance and protection, Yemen faces the worst humanitarian crisis in the world. For almost four years, OCHA-managed pooled funds have helped partners to coordinate and deliver the most critical assistance for millions of Yemenis facing conflict, deepening food insecurity and an economy on the verge of collapse.
Over the past year alone, over US$353.7 million in closely coordinated grants from the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) and the Yemen Humanitarian Fund (YHF) helped the humanitarian community act quickly, maintain critical operations and ensure delivery of life-saving aid for millions of people.

With a more anticipatory approach based on forecasts and improved early warning, funding allocations have focused on ensuring early humanitarian action and delivery of a stronger collective response. For example, strategic allocations from the YHF helped partners to quickly scale up food support as soon as warning signs pointed to deepening food insecurity and CERF strengthened the overall response with key allocations for improved logistics, access, security, telecommunications and safe transportation of critical goods and humanitarian staff.

