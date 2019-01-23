23 Jan 2019

Yemen: CCCM Factsheet – December 2018

Report
UN High Commissioner for Refugees, CCCM Cluster, Shelter Cluster
Published on 23 Jan 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (498.87 KB)

Partnership & Collaboration

Strengthening of partnership and collaboration among partners and key stakeholders is an overarching objective of SMC. In order to promote this, the Shelter/NFI/CCCM cluster has continued to intensify efforts in creation of mutual relationships with the authorities and partners at the national, hub and governorate levels. These efforts have been achieved through bi-lateral meetings, participation in coordination forums, trainings/briefings and joint visits to the IDP Hosting Sites with active involvement of key representatives from the NGOs and authorities in efforts to improve living conditions for IDPs, and to look into ways of addressing the impact of displacement on the host community. In this quarter, all the Shelter/NFI/CCCM Sub National Cluster coordinators representing Sana'a, Aden, Al hudaydah, Saada, Ibb and the surrounding governorates have recorded remarkable progress - with an understanding and a buy-in of the SMC concept by the authorities, and improved coordination among stakeholders, both in the north and south. At the national level, the Shelter/NFI/CCCM Cluster has incorporated NAMCHA as part of the SMC Advisory Group (SMCAG) - a strategic and technical team that meets bi-weekly. One of the key achievements of the SMCAG is the joint development of the 2018-2019 SMC Strategy among other SMC implementation guidelines and Standard operation procedures.

