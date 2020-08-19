Yemen Cash Working Group (CMWG): Guidance Note - Recommendations for Cash and Vouchers Programming in response to COVID-19, June 2020

Background and Purpose

The humanitarian crisis in Yemen remains the worst in the world driven by conflict, disease, economic collapse and the breakdown of public institutions and services. After more than five years of war, millions of people are hungry, physically unwell, destitute and acutely vulnerable. A staggering 80 per cent of the population requires some form of humanitarian assistance and protection. Yemen experienced the worst cholera outbreak in modern times three years ago, while in 2019 the country was on the brink of famine and over 3.6 million people are still displaced due to the deteriorating situation coupled with nature and disease outbreaks. In the first half of 2020, massive flooding devastated southern communities and increased the spread of killer diseases including cholera, dengue, malaria and diphtheria.

Now, Yemen faces the devastating prospect of COVID-19, which has been present and spreading across the country since at least April 2020. Health officials have warned that the combination of extreme vulnerability and low general immunity puts Yemen at exceptional risk. The virus is spreading faster with increased transmission to wider population signifying the need towards scale up of exceptional measures to suppress and address COVID-19. In March 2020, authorities introduced a raft of precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the virus including closure of land borders, curfews, restrictions on movement, social distancing measures, suspension of public offices, bans on gatherings, and closure of educational institutions. As COVID-19 leads to global economic pressures and precautionary measures shrink the domestic economy, the pandemic threatens to exacerbate the humanitarian situation in Yemen. Without urgent innovative humanitarian responses, suffering will worsen in Yemen, jeopardizing lives and livelihoods for years to come.

This paper sets how COVID-19 is affecting the economic and humanitarian situation in Yemen, and makes recommendations for improving cash programming to respond to the impact of the pandemic.