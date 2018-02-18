Yemen Cash Working Group (CMWG): Currency of Transfer Guidance Note, February 2018

1. INTRODUCTION The purpose of this note is to outline the issues related to transferring USD or Saudi Rial to beneficiaries in Yemen and provide guidance on how cash transfers can be calculated in Yemeni Rial. This note is meant to be revised as the situation requires and represents the situation when it was drafted.

2. CONTEXT

The Yemeni Rial during the course of 2017 lost over 40% of its value against the USD and in the first two months of 2018 has shown a high level of volatility. The Government of Yemen is currently working to put in place mechanisms to stabilise the currency using a loan of 2 billion USD from the Government of Saudi Arabia, however due to instability in the South they have limited success so far.

Due to the importance of imports to the Yemeni market, the devaluation of the currency has led to an increase in the price of basic goods with the recommended transfer values for Food and the full Survival Minimum Expenditure basket having to be updated more rapidly than expected. As program budgets are in USD or EUROs, the reduction in value in USD terms has led to underspends of humanitarian actors and questions of if the transfers have had the desired result.

As a result of this issue, some Humamanitran actors have raised the question of setting transfer values in USD and paying beneficiaries in USD.

This issue was previously raised in a meeting of the HCT in June 2017 in which it was agreed that Humanitarian transfers should be made only in Yemeni Rial, but the conclusions and reasons why were not fully documented. The purpose of this document is to record the issues related to transferring USD and to provide guidance on how cash transfers can be calculated in Yemeni Rial.