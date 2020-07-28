Yemen Cash and Voucher Assistance Snapshot (January to December 2019)

Cash and Voucher Assistance in Yemen

This dashboard provides details of the cash and voucher assistance (CVA), including multi-purpose cash assistance (MPCA), reported by clusters and humanitarian actors between January and December 2019.

Cash and market-based interventions in Yemen began before the current crisis. Needs have increased as a result of the conflict and cash transfer programming continued to be an important component of the humanitarian response in Yemen in 2019. The number of beneficiaries assisted through the cash and voucher modality reached about 5.5 million people in 2019. Most cash assistance was sector specific in 2019. In some cases, multi-purpose cash assistance was an effective response to the multiplicity of needs faced by affected populations, particularly for displaced people. The use of CVA increased across Yemen in 2019; 303 districts were reached in 2019 compared with 257 in 2018, an increase of about 18 per cent.