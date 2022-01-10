Yemen
Yemen Cash and Voucher Assistance Snapshot (CVA) (January - September 2021)
Attachments
Between January and September 2021,102 partners provided Cash and Voucher Assistance (CVA) to a total of 6.84 million people in need across Yemen. Partners provided US$ 278.7 million in cash assistance to some 4.19 million beneficiaries and vouchers at a value of $177.8 million to 2.47 beneficiaries.
- UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
