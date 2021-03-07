Yemen Cash and Voucher Assistance Snapshot (CVA) (January - September 2020)

This dashboard provides an overall picture of the Cash and Voucher Assistance ( CVA) in Yemen. It also gives a breakdown of sector specific and Multipurpose Cash Assistance programmes implemented by partners in response to humanitarian needs in Yemen. In mid-2019, the Cash and Market Working Group, with the Information Management Working Group's support, reached out to cluster coordinators and respective IMs to identify and explore options for improving the CVA information management. Collective efforts have been made to enhance CVA information collection, analysis, and visualization tools to strengthen and inform humanitarian response planning, coordination, and harmonization of Yemen's CVA programmes.