Yemen Cash and Voucher Assistance Snapshot (CVA) (January - December 2020)

This 2020 Cash and Voucher Assistance (CVA) Snapshot provides an overview of all humanitarian and development CVA activities and the percentage of funding. It also provides a breakdown of sector-specific and Multi-Purpose Cash Assistance (MPCA) programs implemented by partners in Yemen. In mid-2019, the Cash and Market Working Group, with the Information Management (IM) Working Group's support, reached out to cluster coordinators and respective IMs to identify and explore options for improving the CVA information management. Collective efforts have been made to enhance CVA information collection, analysis, and visualization tools to inform and strengthen humanitarian response planning, coordination and harmonization of Yemen's CVA programs. In 2020, non-Humanitarian CVA such as social protection, Cash Plus and other Development Cash Assistance were included. This work remains in progress and improvements are ongoing.