Yemen: CARE welcomes declaration of ceasefire

(New York, April 9, 2020) – As Yemen faces the threat of a potentially devastating COVID-19 outbreak, CARE welcomes the declaration of ceasefire which comes more than two weeks after the UN Secretary General’s global call. A possible ceasefire is now needed more than ever to protect all Yemenis and give them a chance to rebuild their lives.

“This is the first step into the right direction. Humanitarian actors, including CARE, have consistently emphasized the need for a total cessation of conflict in Yemen and a comprehensive and inclusive peace process”, says Aaron Brent, CARE’s country director in Yemen. “The possible ceasefire comes at the critical time of the global COVID-19 pandemic which threatens to further worsen the situation in Yemen, the world’s worst humanitarian crisis. We call upon all parties to the conflict to take the opportunity to find a long lasting solution to the conflict and begin the process to bring relief and development to the Yemeni people who have suffered for so long.”

More than five years of conflict have led to 24 million people in need of humanitarian assistance. Yemen’s health care system has been ravaged and existing facilities are already overstretched with a significant rise in cholera cases – more than 100,000 new suspected cases since the beginning of this year.

To prevent a possible spread of COVID-19 in Yemen, CARE continues to reach out to millions of people with food distributions, clean and safe drinking water as well as sanitation and hygiene interventions. CARE has also started information campaigns on COVID-19 and awareness raising activities on how people can protect themselves.

