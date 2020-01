Highlights (08th -12th 2019)

• During the reported period 35 refugees approached the Return Help Desks (RHD) in Basateen, Kharaz and Mukalla RCs; seeking for ASR program and voluntary return information.

• 1 Case of 1 individual signed VRF in Kharaz RC, while no one signed the VRF in Mukalla and Basateen.

• 145 Somali returnees returned to Somalia on 12 December 2019 .

• In 2019, total of 1,682 Somalis have returned home.