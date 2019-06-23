Yemen: Area-based Response Plans, June 2019

At the heart of the humanitarian emergency in Yemen is a protection crisis that threatens the life, safety and well-being of millions of civilians, not least women, children and the most vulnerable already struggling to survive. Ongoing conflict and its consequences on basic services and institutions, have resulted in civilian casualties, displacement, damage to vital infrastructure and disruption and loss of livelihoods, not to mention harmful coping mechanisms and the breakdown of community support structures.

The conflict in Yemen continues on several geographic fronts, where the implications on protection differ depending on the nature of armed conflict, vulnerabilities, and composition of the population, among other factors. The Protection Cluster (including its Child Protection and GBV Areas of Responsibility) has, in line with and as a follow-up to the cluster strategy outlined in the 2019 Yemen Humanitarian Response Plan, developed an area-based analysis of the most severe 100 districts based on the Humanitarian Needs Overview in terms of protection needs, taking into account other converging humanitarian needs. Based on this analysis, the cluster has developed sub-national response plans linked to the typology of needs, ranging from frontline conflict and trapped populations, to first line responses to protection and displacement, IDP hosting sites, and community-based responses.