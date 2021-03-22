Yemen: All Girls Foundation WASH Project [EN/AR]

Water is at the heart of sustainable development, and is essential for socio-economic development, energy, food production, ecosystem integrity and human survival. It is also at the core of the climate change adaptation process, as it plays the role of a link between society and the environment.

Water is also a matter of rights. As the world population increases, so does the need to create a balance between all commercial requirements of water resources to allow societies to get sufficient water. Women and girls in particular should have access to clean, private sanitation facilities that guarantee safety and dignity when dealing with feminine biological issues such as menstruation and maternity issues.

On a human level, water cannot be viewed in isolation from sanitation. Together, they are vital factors in reducing the global disease, as well as their role in improving health, education and economic productivity of the population. It is estimated that 16 million Yemenis are in need of humanitarian aid to enable access to safe drinking water, sanitation facilities, and basic hygiene, or to maintain access to it where 11.6 million Yemenis are in desperate need. The collapse of urban water and sanitation systems, deteriorating water and sanitation conditions in rural areas, and the lack of means to maintain personal hygiene and buy potable water contributed to one of the worst cholera outbreaks in the country in 2017.

Therefore, All Girls Foundation for Development has always sought to implement a number of projects in WASH sector in the areas most in need, as it implemented about nine projects in WASH sector in the governorates of Al Hudaydah, Amran, Sana'a, Hajjah in twelve districts as a partner with a number of international donors: YHF, OXFAM, and RELIEF. AGF implemented different activities focusing in the following: