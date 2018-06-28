Yemen: Al Hudaydah Update Situation Report No. 6, 27 June 2018

This report is produced by OCHA in collaboration with humanitarian partners. It is issued by the OCHA Yemen office. The next report will be issued when additional information on the emergency becomes available.

I. HIGHLIGHTS/KEY PRIORITIES

• Fighting and shelling have decreased in Al Hudaydah Governorate, but families continue to leave their homes and the governorate.

• In Al Hudaydah City, most of the shops and commercial activities remain closed. Displacement is affecting the capacity of institutions to provide basic social services due to absence of staff.

• Approximately 6,000 displaced families have received some kind of emergency assistance.

• The water company in Al Hudaydah City is providing 44,971 cubic meters (44,971,000 liters) of safe drinking water daily, benefiting 65,000 households.

• Several schools in Sana’a City have been identified for temporary shelter for vulnerable IDPs.

II. Situation Overview

During the reporting period, fighting and shelling have significantly reduced in Al Hudaydah Governorate. However, airstrikes continue to be reported, especially in southern districts. On 27 June, an airstrike in Zabid District struck a location close to a hospital in Zabid town. No casualties were reported but the hospital reportedly sustained some damage. On 27 June, an airstrike hit a minbus in Al Garrahi District. On the same day, the Ministry of Human Rights in Sana’a issued a statement reporting that 11 civilians were killed and 11 more were injured in the strike.

In Al Hudaydah City, clashes were reported on 26 June in the proximity of the airport. Money exchange shops where people can access cash from remittances, remain closed. Limited access to cash and the reported increase of food prices may jeopardise the food security of an already vulnerable population. Displacement is affecting the capacity of institutions to provide basic social services due to absence of staff. Access to water in the city has improved following repairs to pipes that had been damaged by conflict. Many roads in the city remain blocked, but the city remains accessible from Sana’a.

Displacement continues as families seek shelter in relatively safer districts within Al Hudaydah Governorate or in neighbouring governorates. The exact numbers, locations and immediate needs are being verified by humanitarian partners. Humanitarian partners report that IDPs, who are arriving by truck, bus or private car in Amanat Al Asimah, Sana’a City, Ibb, Raymah, Dhamar, Al Bayda, Hajjah and other governorates, urgently need assistance such as food rations, medical care and protection services. Relief assistance continues to be provided to vulnerable people.

As of 27 June, some 6,000 displaced families have received some kind of emergency assistance, as detailed in the response sections below.

Al Hudaydah port is open and operational. As of 27 June, three vessels were at berth. Six vessels were in the anchorage area, three UNVIM-cleared vessels were in holding area and three vessels were en route.