Yemen: Al Hudaydah Update Situation Report No. 5, 24 June 2018

This report is produced by OCHA in collaboration with humanitarian partners. It is issued by the OCHA Yemen office. The next report will be issued when additional information on the emergency becomes available.

I. HIGHLIGHTS/KEY PRIORITIES

• Fighting has decreased in Al Hudaydah City and some southern districts, but the situation remains volatile.

• Some basic food commodities have become scarce in the markets. Where available, prices have increased.

• Displacement continues with newly displaced families reported within Al Hudaydah and in neighbouring governorates.

• Humanitarian partners are continuing to scale up the delivery of assistance to affected people despite security challenges.

II. General Overview

Since 22 June fighting has somewhat decreased in Al Hudaydah City as well as in Zabid and Bayt Al Faqiah districts, however the situation remains volatile. Intermittent shelling and airstrikes are reported and a number of roads, mostly in the city, remain closed to civilians.

The conflict continues to displace people within their own districts and to neighbouring governorates including Sana’a, Dhamar and Ibb; some using their own vehicles and others public transport. As displacement continues, humanitarian partners have scaled up coordinated assistance to affected people in all areas hosting displaced families, including rapid response packages that contain ready-to-eat food rations, transit kits and other essential items. However, in some districts, the fighting is limiting access to displaced people.

While civilians are still moving around Al Hudaydah City, shops, bakeries and restaurants remain largely closed thus limiting the availability of supplies in the market. According to the Food Security and Agriculture Cluster, basic commodities including wheat flour, vegetable oil and cooking gas have become scarce in markets. Where available, prices of wheat and vegetable oil have increased by about 30 per cent and that of cooking gas by 52 per cent in the last week.

Electricity is unavailable in most areas of Al Hudaydah City and water shortages are reported due to recent damage to the supply pipes. Sanitation problems are also reported in some IDP sites, which could trigger a cholera outbreak. Repairs, by humanitarian partners, to the water supply pipes and sewage systems in Al Hudaydah City are ongoing to minimise the cholera risk.

Al Hudaydah port is operational and accessible. As of 24 June, three commercial vessels were at berth in the port, five were in the anchorage area and one UNVIM-cleared vessel was en route.