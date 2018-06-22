Yemen: Al Hudaydah Update Situation Report No. 4, 22 June 2018

This report is produced by OCHA in collaboration with humanitarian partners. It is issued by the OCHA Yemen office. The next report will be issued when additional information on the emergency becomes available.

I. HIGHLIGHTS/KEY PRIORITIES

Fighting and airstrikes are continuing in Al Hudaydah City and in southern districts. Casualties are reported.

More people are fleeing areas of conflict and seeking shelter in safer locations, including in the capital, Sana’a

IDPs from Al Hudaydah City have arrived in the capital, Sana’a. Total figures on displacement are not available yet as humanitarian organisations are verifying the IDPS.

Humanitarian partners have ramped up rapid response activities amid security and access constraints.

II. General Overview

Fighting continues in Al Hudaydah City, albeit at a less severe scale, as a general decrease in clashes, bombardments and airstrikes has been reported. Casualties are reported but actual numbers are unknown. During the last two days, large scale displacement from Al Hudaydah City has been observed, civilians are using their own vehicles or renting public transportation to move out of the city towards neighboring districts east and northwards. Humanitarian partners report that some IDPs from Al Hudaydah City have arrived in the capital, Sana’a. Total figures on displacement are not available yet as humanitarian organisations are working on verifying the IDPs.

Situation Report No. 4 Al Hudaydah Update 22 June 2018 Multiple displacement has also been witnessed within Al Hudaydah Governorate as clashes continue in the southern districts of Ad Durayhimi, At Tuhayat and Jabal Ras and Bayt Al Faqiah. Local authorities have reported the arrival of an estimated 800 households to Al Marawi’ah, Bajil, Qanawis and Al Mansuriyah districts, a number which is yet to be verified by humanitarian partners. Other IDPs have moved further to Hajjah Governorate, and some others are expected to reach Ibb Governorate.

Despite on-going hostilities, humanitarian partners continue to respond to the needs of the displaced population through the provision of life-saving assistance, comprising food, water and health services, in Al Hudaydah City as well as across the Governorate.

However, in Al Hudaydah City, access to warehouses has become difficult due to ongoing fighting and blockage of some roads. The repair of the water and sewage system in the city is a critical priority since the pipes were damaged when trenches were being dug up by warring factions.

The WASH Cluster reports that water trucking needs to be scaled up across the Al Hudaydah Governorate to cover additional IDP caseload. Access to IDPs in At Tuhayat, Ad Durayhimi and Al Garrahi districts is a challenge due to ongoing hostilities in those areas.

The Al Hudaydah and Saleef ports remain operational. As of 21 June, one commercial vessel was at berth and six in the anchorage area in Al Hudaydah port while two UNVIM-cleared vessels were en route. A WFPchartered vessel finished offloading 50,000 MT at Al Hudaydah port.