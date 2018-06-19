Yemen: Al Hudaydah Update Situation Report No. 3, 19 June 2018

This report is produced by OCHA in collaboration with humanitarian partners. It is issued by the OCHA Yemen office. The next report will be issued when additional information on the emergency becomes available.

I. HIGHLIGHTS/KEY PRIORITIES

• Heavy fighting and airstrikes are continuing in several locations in Al Hudaydah City and southern districts. The frontlines remained largely static in the past forty-eight hours.

• Risk that some warehouses outside Al Hudaydah City could become inaccessible. Agencies relocating stocks.

• More than 5,000 families are estimated to have fled their homes since 1 June.

• Rapid response assistance is being distributed to newly displaced households in Al Hudaydah City and districts.

II. Situation Overview

Fighting continued south of Al Hudaydah City, particularly around the international airport, without a confirmed breakthrough for either side. The frontlines remained largely static in the past 48 hours. There is a risk that some warehouses outside Al Hudaydah City could become inaccessible thus agencies are relocating stocks.

A concerted effort is underway to engage all the parties to ensure the safety of humanitarian partners on the ground, but also to remind parties to the conflict about their responsibilities under International Humanitarian Law.

Violent clashes were also reported in the southern districts of Al Durayhimi, At Tuhayat, Bayt Al Faqiah and Hays. An estimated 5,200 families have fled the fighting since 1 June, for safer areas within their home districts or to neighboring districts and governorates, including to Wusab Al Safel in Dhamar Governorate to where 15 displaced families have reportedly fled.

Displacement continues in southern districts. Assessment and verification of IDPs is continuing. Rapid response assistance is being delivered to the IDPs. Al Hudaydah and Saleef ports remain open, with vessels discharging cargo. As of 18 June, three commercial vessels were at berth and four in the anchorage area.

Other Cluster-led responses are either ongoing or being scaled up, as detailed in the needs and response section.