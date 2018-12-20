20 Dec 2018

Yemen: Al Hudaydah Update Situation Report No. 16, Reporting period: 5 - 13 December 2018

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 13 Dec 2018
preview
Download PDF (414.34 KB)

I. Situation Overview

There were no major changes in the situation in and around Al Hudaydah City in the first half of December, prior to the announcement of a ceasefire agreement between the warring parties following the political consultations in Sweden from 6 to 13 December. The agreement includes a clause indicating that the parties will facilitate the freedom of movement of civilians and goods from and to Al Hudaydah City and the ports of Al Hudaydah, Saleef and Ras Issa and the delivery of humanitarian aid through the ports of Al Hudaydah, Saleef and Ras Issa. The UN is expected to significantly scale up its presence and operations in Al Hudaydah in the coming weeks. The UN country team is seeking the necessary administrative measures and security guarantees, in addition to the necessary resources, to facilitate and enable the planned scale up.

During the reporting period, intermittent airstrikes and artillery fire continued in areas around Al Hudaydah City, particularly in the east and northeastern outskirts, while hostilities continued in southern districts. On 8 December, the Protection Cluster reported a mass casualty incident when artillery shells hit a house in Al Hawak District resulting in 18 civilian casualties, including 10 children, 5 of whom died. In the same week, a sea mine reportedly detonated off Kamaran island killing four fishermen.

Throughout the reporting period humanitarian partners continued to assist families displaced by conflict within Al Hudaydah Governorate and in neighbouring governorates.

On 17 December, the Office of the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Yemen announced that a ceasefire in Al Hudaydah would enter into force at 00:00 local time, on 18 December 2018.

Currency value

In Al Hudaydah City, the value of the Yemeni rial decreased again from the high of 390YER/USD reported at the end of November; money exchange shops were exchanging the rial at 492YER/USD in the first week of December and 515-520YER/USD in the second week. The value of the currency remains higher than the low of around YER 740/USD reported in October.

At the end of the reporting period, fuel prices in the city were 435YER for a litre of petrol and 475YER for a litre of diesel.

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian icons 2.0: Visual tools for the aid community

As 2018 is drawing to a close, the release of a new set of humanitarian icons may well be OCHA’s end-of-year gift to all of us working in digital communications.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.