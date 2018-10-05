Yemen: Al Hudaydah Update Situation Report No. 12 - Reporting Period: 27 September - 3 October 2018

This report is produced by OCHA in collaboration with humanitarian partners. It is issued by the OCHA Yemen office. The next report will be issued when additional information on the emergency becomes available.

I. Situation Overview

ESCALATED CONFLICT IN AL HUDAYDAH GOVERNORATE

Humanitarian situation in Al Hudaydah City

Ongoing fighting, the effective closure of the main Al Hudaydah-Sana’a road, a further sharp depreciation in the Yemeni Rial, disruption to trade and the movement of commercial supplies and restricted humanitarian access have together led to a deterioration in the humanitarian situation in Al Hudaydah City. While some shops in the city remain open, supplies are running low; field reports indicate that shop owners are not replacing their stock, preferring to sell their supplies before deciding whether to close or move to another location. The little that is available is not affordable to most people. In villages on the outskirts of the city where the conflict rages, markets have ceased to function or operate on a limited basis due to insecurity.

Ground fighting and airstrikes continued during the reporting period around Kilo 10, Kilo 16 and around the airport, but were less intense. Clashes were also reported in Hays and At Tuhayat districts in Al Hudaydah, as well as in Hayran District and Haradh Town in neighboring Hajjah Governorate. Civilian casualties have been reported, including 11 civilians who were reportedly injured in an air attack on a car park in Al Hali District in Al Hudaydah City. At least seven civilians were reported killed in the Kilo 16 area, and in Zabid, Al Khawkhah and Durayhimi districts. Houses and farms were also damaged.