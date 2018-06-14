Yemen: Al Hudaydah Update Situation Report No. 1, 14 June 2018

This report is produced by OCHA in collaboration with humanitarian partners. It is issued by the Yemen office. The next report will be issued when additional information on the emergency becomes available.

I. HIGHLIGHTS/KEY PRIORITIES

• Heavy fighting in Al Hudaydah put hundreds of thousands of civilians at risk;

• Al Hudaydah port remains open and food is being offloaded from vessels;

• Humanitarian organizations continue to provide life-saving assistance to displaced and vulnerable people despite a deterioration in the security situation;

II. Situation Overview

As heavy fighting continued along the western coast of Yemen, including heavy shelling from air, sea and land, the humanitarian community has been vocal in calling on all parties to the conflict respect International Humanitarian Law; ensure the protection of civilians and their access to the assistance they need to survive. The humanitarian implications of an attack on Al Hudaydah City, inhabited by an estimated 600,000 people, would be enormous.

As fighting continues, the port of Al Hudaydah remains open, with one humanitarian vessels in the process of off- loading food, and two others making preparations to enter the port. Humanitarian partners are concerned that the conflict could impact operations at Hudaydah and Saleef ports, through which about 70 per cent of Yemen’s imports, including commercial and humanitarian goods, enter the country.

Humanitarian partners are pre-positioning supplies in nine Humanitarian Service Points (HSP) which have been set up across Al Hudaydah Governorate and City. At the HSPs, displaced families will be provided with rapid response kits consisting of ready-to eat food rations, consumable hygiene kits and other essential items. The first distributions of rapid response kits took place in Zaid and Bait Al Faqih on 13-14 June. Potable water was trucked to the sites simultaneously.

While the rapid response mechanism is designed to provide immediate and life-saving assistance to newly displaced families, humanitarian assistance is also provided to vulnerable families across the Governorate, including in Al Hudaydah City. This assistance includes monthly food rations, hygiene kits, non-food items, emergency shelter kits and protection services. Partners are also providing fuel for water pumps and emergency rooms, as well as sewage pumps and support to health units. Mobile health units are being dispatched and incentives paid for medical personnel.

