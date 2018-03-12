12 Mar 2018

Yemen: Al Hudaydah / Taizz Displacement Update (4 March - 8 March 201)

Overview

The security situation has not changed since last week. The local authorities in Al Hudaydah raised again the issue of creating IDPs camps but this time in Aljarrahi district, and they justified their request due to the slow response of humanterian actors in Al Hudaydah. UNHCR is the only agency that now has NFIs and EESKs stocks in Al Hudaydah Hub. DRC is running out off stocks and ICRC has only EHI (Emergency House Items). The Shelter Cluster is encouraging partners at the national and Sub-National level to urgently join the response.

