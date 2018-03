Overview

Continuing conflict in Al Hudaydah governorate and other frontlines led to a slight increase of IDPs figures from last week.

In Al Hudaydah, there were 324 new families in Al Mina, Al Hawak and Al Hali districts displaced from Hays and Al Jarrahi districts.

In Aden, increase of IDPs figures by 460 in Khanfir and Zinjibar, 229 in Aden, 41 in Tuban and 70 displaced from Al-Garrahi, Hays and Mawza to Mokha-Taiz