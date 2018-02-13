Yemen: Al Hudaydah / Taizz Displacement (4 - 8 February 2018)

Overview

The wave of displacement is still continuing, but this week witnessed a significant displacment from Hays disrict in Al Hudaydah to other districts in Al Hudaydah. The continuing conflict in Hays district caused a new flow of displacement especially to Al Mansouriah, Bayt Al Faqiah, Jabal Ras, Al Dhihar and Al Tuhaytah in Al Hudaydah and into Abyan governorate. The national authorities in Al Hudaydah alerted Partners that there were 1,002 newly displaced IDP families in dire need of assistance in 7 districts. The displacement increased to some 9,162 families in total fleeing to various locations in the north and south of Yemen.