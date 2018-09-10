Yemen: Al Hudaydah Displacement/Response Update 31 Aug – 06 Sep

Al Hudaydah Hub

Over the week, the Government of Yemen Forces backed by SLC (Saudi-led coaliton) escalated its military operatons in Midi and Hayran districts (Hajjah) which have resulted in the displacement of 4,000 families into Abs district. UNHCR through JAAHD (Jeel Albena Association for Humanitarian Development) started new needs assessment in Abs district to assess the needs of the newly displaced families.

Another assessment completed by JAAHD in Mustaba district confirmed the need of 1,186 families for shelter assistance. In Al Hudaydah governorate, inital reports suggested the displacement of some families in As Sukhnah district.

Aden Hub

Security situation in Aden governorate worsened further during the reporting period with two explosions reported in Al Mansoura district. Dozens of protests reported in Aden, Hadramaut, Lahj and Abyan governorates blocking street with burning tires due to the sever plunge of Yemeni Riyal against foreign currencies which contributed to the hikes of commodities prices in the local markets. This security instability badly affected the response to affected population, resulted on restricting the movement of Partners, and hindered the implementation of some humanitarian activi-ties including cancellation of missions.

Initial reports indicated the displacement of 441 families in Aden governorate and 516 families in Al Qabbaytah Al Hawtah, Al Maqatirah and Tuban districts in Lahj governorate due to resumed air strikes and ground clashes in some districts in Al Hudaydah governorate particularly in Ad Durayhimi district.

Cash for rental subsidies were provided by UNHCR to 174 IDP families in Aden and Lahj governorates to allow the families to continue living in their preferred shelter solution, which provides a habitable living space, a secure, and healthy living environment with privacy and dignity and prevent the families from being evicted.