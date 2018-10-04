04 Oct 2018

Yemen: Al Hudaydah Displacement/Response Update (28 Sep - 04 Oct 2018)

Dozens of people have been killed in Al-Hudaydah governorate due to the increased airstrikes and armed clashes. Thousands of people continue to flee the fighting from and within governorate seeking for safety. The current insecurity in Al Hudaydah affected Cluster Partners operations and the overall access to affected population. Distribution of NFIs (Non-Food Items) started by UNHCR for 2,973 families and EESKs (Enhanced Emergency Shelter Kits) to 1,853 families in As Sukhnah district. DRC started the distribution of EESKs to 199 families in Abs district. The kits allowed families to have access to the critical lifesaving items once they arrive in their displacement locations.

