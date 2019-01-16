Yemen: Al Hudaydah Displacement/Response Update (27 December - 09 January 2019)

AL HUDAYDAH HUB

No significant changes in the situation observed during the past two weeks except the sporadic exchange of fire reported in Kilo 7 in Al Hudaydah City near to the airport area as well as in the southern part of the governorate. There are very limited number of returnees reported in Al Hudaydah City. SNCC (Sub-National Cluster Coordinator) participated in the RCT (Regional Coordination Team) meeting to discuss Al Hudaydah City returnee’s response plan and other issues related to access and the overall humanitarian situation.

IBB HUB

Reports indicate that the sporadic clashes in Al Hudaydah have resulted in the displacement of 13 families to Jabal Habashy district and 57 families to Salh district in Taizz. An incident reported by the SNCC and his mission team who were stopped and hijacked at a check point established by unidentified armed men when they were returning to Al Turbah area in Ash Shamayatayn district from a visit to an IDP hosting site in Al Ma'afer district before they were found and saved by a police unit patrolling the area looking for them. This is an alarming incident that might affect the movement of humanitarian actors in the area.

SANA’A HUB

Partners reported huge needs for winterization support in locations that have very low temperatures during the winter months. Unconfirmed report indicated the death of two children due to the harsh cold temperatures. Limited funding deprived many people in need for this type of assistance. Family tents distribution completed by ADRA for 351 families in Dhamar governorate with stocks donated by DFID. The family tents reduced health and safety risks for the IDP families who already became more vulnerable during the winter season. During the reporting period, UNHCR through YRCS (Yemen Red Crescent Society) distributed NFI kits to two IDP families / 16 Individuals recently displaced from Al Hudaydah in Amran governorate.

The SNCC and the DRC, the organization responsible for Site Management and Coordination at the site, in collaboration with NAMCHA (National Authority for the Management and Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Recovery) managed to relocate IDPs who used to reside in Saif IDP hosting site, Raydah district to new IDP hosting site in Kharif district. These IDP families were evicted by the landlords of Saif IDP hosting site, Raydah district which used to accommodate around 126 IDP families (from the marginalized group) including 14 families from Al Hudaydah in a land they had been squating on for the past 3 years.

Some IDPs were physically assaulted or arrested and their emergency shelters were damaged. The IDP families have been relocated after the new land was leveled, EESKs (Enhanced Emergency Shelter Kits) erected, 60 latrines constructed, 5 water points established, NFIs were distributed and RRM (Rapid Response Mechanism) distributions completed. Currently SNCC is coordinating with the food sector to provide food rations for the families and education sector to facilitate the transfer of IDP students to the nearby schools.