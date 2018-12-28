Yemen: Al Hudaydah Displacement/Response Update (13 - 26 December)

AL HUDAYDAH HUB

A UN-led truce monitoring team begins work in Al Hudaydah few days ago to start monitoring ceasefire and withdrawal of armed forces after the approval of United Nations Security Council for the deployment of the team. This came as a result of the agreement reached from the UN-led peace talks in Sweden. These efforts will hopefully keep the lifeline open for humanitarian and commercial in Al Hudaydah critical ports and prevent further deterioration of the humanitarian crisis. Although it was reported that the entry to Al Hudaydah City still restricted. AGFD (All Girls Foundation for Development) completed needs assessment in Al Munirah and Az Zaydiyah districts and found 200 families in need for NFIs (Non-Food Items) and EESKs (Enhanced Emergency Shelter Kits). NFIs distribution completed by NRC for 700 families in Al Qanawis district.

ADEN HUB

Reports indicates that hundreds of new families continue to displaced into Al Khawkhah and Al Mukha districts as well as to other location in Aden hub due to the sporadic clashes happened last week in Al Hudaydah, figures yet to be confirmed. Some of the families took refuge in the IDP hosting sites. NFIs distributions completed by UNHCR through NMO (Nahdah Makers Organization), SHS (Society for Humanitarian Solidarity) and HYAC (Al Heikmah Al Yemaniah Association Charity) for 598 families in Al Maqatirah district (Lahj), 104 families in Aden governorate, 762 IDP families in Al Maharah governorate, 1,221 families in Al Wazi'iyah, Mawza and Hays districts also 378 families were assisted with EESK in Al Mukha district (Taizz). Transfer of cash assistance for rental subsidies completed by UNHCR through Al Amal Bank to a total of 718 families: 161 IDP families in Aden governorate, 186 families in Al Hudaydah governorate (183 IDPs and 3 HC (Host Community)), 51 families in Hadramaut governorate (47 IDPs and 4 HC), 131 families in Lahj governorate (121 IDPs, 9 HC and 1 Returnees), 97 families (86 IDPs 7 HC and 4 Returnees) in Shabwah governorate and 92 families in Taizz governorate (76 IDPs, 9 HC and 7 Returnees).