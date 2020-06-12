Yemen
Yemen: Aid agencies continue to scale up the response to COVID-19
Between 10 April, when the first case of the virus was confirmed in the country, and 11 June, authorities in Yemen announced 564 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 130 deaths.
These numbers are not representative of the true severity of the outbreak, as Yemen’s health system does not have adequate capacity to test all suspected cases. All indications point to the rapid spread of the virus across the country.
