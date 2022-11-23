Yemen: Agrometeorological update - October Issue (Ref: #27) | 01 - 31 October 2022 [EN/AR]

HIGHLIGHTS

Continued temperature decreases reported across the whole country

Current weather forecasts point towards persistent rainfall decline punctuat-ed by occasional drizzle, especially across the western parts of the country

Windy conditions are also in the forecast across much of Yemen

Windy conditions will likely allow viruses to be easily transmitted from one animal to another, within a short time. Vigilance among agro-pastoralists is encouraged

I. METEOROLOGICAL REVIEW

The complex climate system of maritime and desert conditions affecting Yemen imposes cascading risks on the country’s agricultural system and overall food (in)security situation. Despite considerable progress made to address food inse-curity, 17 million people are still at risk of acute food insecurity with 6 million likely to face emergency (IPC Phase 4)1. Climate-smart agricultural decision-making has the potential to reduce hunger and end chronic malnutrition. As such, agrometeorological information as a service infrastructure is indispensable for climate-smart agricultural decision-making in Yemen. Here, agrometeorologi-cal conditions during October 2022 are examined and forecasts for the remain-der of November are given to support agricultural decision-making.

Findings show that with only light rains reported in Al Hudaydah (Al Kaden, 59 mm), Taizz (Al Qahera, 49 mm), Ibb (41 mm) and Al Mahwit (Almahweet, 12 mm) governorates, the dry season has generally set in across much of the coun-try. However, the rainfall received during the Kharif season (July – September) was still sufficient for good vegetation performance apart from Abyan and Lahj governorates where some vegetation stress was noted. The western and central parts of the country were all characterised by good vegetation conditions with no sign of water stress as shown by the agricultural stress index (ASI), therefore, fodder is unlikely to be scarce in the near term. The ASI is a widely used indica-tor of the likelihood of drought conditions across cropped areas.

Continued temperature decreases were reported across the whole country, especially in Ibb (2.0°C), Dhamar (Maqar-Alhya'a, 3.0°C), Amran (4.0° C), Amanat Al Asimah (Aljamaah, 5.0°C), Sana'a (Sana'a, 5.4°C), and Sa'ada (Sadah, 7.7°C) governorates. As we transition into December, frost formation across the highlands remains a threat that will put winter crops at risk. Farmers are encouraged to encase any vulnerable crops. Further, ardent irrigation is strongly advised. In a nutshell, plants that are not watered regularly tend to be more susceptible to frost damage while plants that have absorbed water tend to retain heat and thus insulate themselves from the cold. Care should however be taken to avoid oversaturating the soil.

The weather outlook until the end of November shows little to no rain across much of the country. However, abrupt changes influenced by maritime activities cannot be ruled out. While there are currently no tropical warnings near Yemen, two areas of convection named Invest 94B and Invest 94S have formed in the north Indian ocean area. Their potential to develop into tropical cyclones re-mains low; thus, they pose no danger to Yemen. Farmers and the public are however encouraged to frequently follow updates.

Windy conditions are also in the forecast across much of Yemen which will likely encourage viruses to be easily carried from one animal to another within a short time, vigilance among agro-pastoralists is encouraged.