Yemen
Yemen – Active conflict and degrading humanitarian situation (ECHO Daily Flash of 01 February 2022)
- During January 2022, active fighting continued in Shabwah, Marib, Taiz and Hodeidah. As a result, approximately 2,200 households, or over 13,000 individuals, have experienced displacement at least once last month.
- The humanitarian situation of Internally Displaced People (IDPs) and conflict affected population degrades. The Doctors without Borders (MSF) reported an 11% increase in malnutrition cases in Marib between October and December 2021, and partners do not have sufficient financial means to respond. In 2021, the Yemen Humanitarian Response Plan was the least funded since the start of the war in 2015.
- Due to these funding gaps, food aid is being drastically reduced. World Food Programme (WFP) cut food rations by half for nearly 8 million beneficiaries from December 2021. WFP warned that further reductions of assistance are unavoidable should funding shortages continue: in March, only 2 million people might be receiving full ration of food out of the total 13 million WFP beneficiaries in Yemen.
- The reductions come at the worst time as food security indicators are the highest in years: 53% of the population in the south and 44% in the north experience inadequate food consumption.