Yemen: Access Snapshot - July to September 2022 (As of 30 September 2022)

Humanitarian access in Yemen remains challenging; most access incidents are driven by bureaucratic impediments, mainly movement delays. The third quarter of 2022 witnessed a significant increase in incidents that impacted the safety and security of aid workers compared with the second quarter. Over the same period, humanitarian partners reported 673 access incidents in 103 districts in 19 governorates across Yemen, affecting 5.8 million people. Almost three-quarters (73.6 per cent) of the reported incidents pertained to bureaucratic constraints imposed by the authorities, including restrictions on the movement of humanitarian workers and commodities within Yemen. These include interferences in humanitarian operations, travel permit denials or delays, and cancellations of missions and field travel activities.

Movement restrictions within Yemen were the predominant type of reported access incidents in the third quarter of 2022, with 307 incidents, about 94 per cent of these incidents were recorded in Ansarullah (AA)-controlled areas, while 6 per cent were in the GoY-controlled area. This represents an increase of 5.9 per cent compared with the second quarter of 2022. The increase is attributed to Ansarullah (AA) imposed restrictions on national staff travel inside and outside the country and delay or denial of movement requests. AA authorities continued to require mahram (a close male relative) to accompany female Yemeni aid workers when traveling on field missions within and between governorates, as well as outside Yemen through Sana’a International Airport, which affected many programme activities and led to the cancellation of field visits and aid deliveries.

During the reporting period, interference in implementing humanitarian activities by the authorities in Yemen was frequently reported. Some 66 interference incidents were reported in the third quarter, compared with 58 in the second. Many of these (31 incidents or 47.7 per cent) concerned delays of the approval of project sub-agreements. Other types of interference – such as suspension and disruption of humanitarian activities, interference in project design and implementation, and arbitrary demands for various information, data, documentation, reports, and tools were reported by partners, with 29 incidents (44 per cent) in total - five attributed AA authorities, five to GoY, and 19 incidents (29.2 per cent) to civilians, local communities, IDPs, beneficiaries and unknown armed elements.

Violence against humanitarian personnel assets and facilities continues to be a major concern for humanitarian partners in Yemen, mainly in GoY-controlled areas. The third quarter witnessed a decrease of 42.1 per cent in the frequency of such incidents, with 33 reported compared with 57 incidents in the second quarter of 2022. The decrease is mainly attributed to OCHA’s engagement with authorities, GoY-affiliated armed groups, and the temporary suspensions of movements and aid deliveries in several governates, especially those passing by the coastal line using the Al Madaribah-Wa Al Arah road in Lahij Governorate.