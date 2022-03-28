Yemen – 7 years of the conflict (DG ECHO, DG ECHO partners, government, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 28 March 2022)

Saturday, 26 March 2022 marked the 7 years since the start of the Yemen conflict. Yemen is among the largest humanitarian crises in the world with 23.4 million people in need in 2022, an increase of 13% in comparison to last year. The situation is likely to deteriorate further in 2022 due to continued violence, rising displacements and deteriorating economic conditions exacerbated by fuel import restrictions.

Food insecurity is expected to reach alarming new heights this year. It is projected that 19 million people will face acute food insecurity by June 2022, an increase of close to 18% since the start of 2021. Up to 161,000 people will face famine-like conditions during the second half of the year.

At the same time Yemen crisis is facing a severe funding gap. During the Yemen 2022 high level pledging event, donors pledged USD 1.29 billion only, against a UN appeal of USD 4.27 billion (the largest appeal since the start of the conflict).