Yemen – 6th Anniversary of the conflict, Food Insecurity, COVID-19 (DG ECHO, DG ECHO partners, media)(ECHO Daily Flash of 26 March 2021)

26 March 2021 marks the 6th anniversary of Yemen conflict. Yemen is the largest humanitarian crisis in the world, with 20.7 million people in need (66% of the population) and over 4 million Internally Displaced People (IDPs). The situation is compounded by an upsurge of COVID-19 cases, leading the Government of Yemen to declare state of emergency.

Yemen is the largest food security crisis in the world, both in scale and severity, with an estimated 16.2 million people facing severe food insecurity (more than half of the population). The situation is likely to deteriorate due to continued violence, rising displacements, deteriorating economic conditions exacerbated by fuel import restrictions.

Yemen is a massive protection crisis with a heavy death toll on humanitarian workers. At least 18,400 civilians have been killed since 2015. Medical facilities were bombed 86 times, educational facilities 390 times, water and electricity sites 150 times, markets 225, farms 703 times and food storage facilities 64 times.