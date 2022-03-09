Yemen 2021 Annual Notification Overview, January - December 2021

In 2021, UN and INGO partners submitted 19,053 notifications, compared to 12,466 in 2020, to the Evacuation and Humanitarian Operations Committee (EHOC), most of which were for land, air, and sea movements. The total marks the highest number of notifications submitted since the operationalization of the notification mechanism with EHOC in 2015. The share of acknowledged notifications stands at 98.7%. May 2020 has been the month with the lowest number of received notifications due to seasonal temporary decrease of movement restrictions related to the month of Ramadan and Eid holidays. Most of the notified land movements were destined for Dhamar, Ibb, Taiz, Al Hudaydah, Hajjah, Sa'ada, Al Mahwit, Amran and Al Jawf governorates. The UN also conducted 747 flights to various destinations, which is a significant increase compared to 375 flights in 2020. The main reason for the growth is the increase in the air movement in 2021 following the peak period of the global Covid 19 pandemic.