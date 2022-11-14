Yemen 2021 Agrometeorological summary (November 2022)

Introduction

The subtropical climate of Yemen can broadly be classified into two major seasons: winter and summer. During summer (June – September), daily maximum temperatures go beyond 40°C and are often exacerbated by a localised warming effect from dust particles that are carried from desert areas and spread across the country. In winter, temperatures usually plummet with some parts of the highlands often experiencing below 0°C. While rainfall regimes differ markedly across the country, coastal areas receive most of their rains in the winter months, while the Highlands follow two distinct rainy seasons: Saif (March-May) and Kharif (July-September). Overall, topography and maritime influences are the leading modes of climate variability across Yemen.

Aside from conflicts, climate variations together with management decisions are by far the major influencers on agricultural production among farming communities in Yemen. Weather and climate variations influence other environmental variables such as soil productivity, migratory pests, and the development of allergic respiratory diseases in farming communities. It therefore follows that the application of weather and climate knowledge to the management of the agricultural sector is indispensable.

As such, agricultural management decisions backed by a reliable climate information infrastructure can enhance production. This is especially true considering that types of crops grown, animals reared, agricultural technology used, and government guidance instituted can all be determined to some extent by agrometeorological conditions.

In light of climate change, it is estimated that 20 – 80% of inter-annual agricultural yield variations among small-scale farmers around the world are caused by meteorological variations1,2 , with other factors such as post-harvest losses occupying a much lesser percentage. Many attribution studies have documented that climate change has altered the likelihood and intensity of extreme weather events thus, making farming communities more susceptible to the ravages of extreme meteorological events. This report aims to summarise key meteorological events that impacted agricultural activities across Yemen in 2021 and give projections for the November – December 2022 period in order to inform early action planning.