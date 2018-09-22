22 Sep 2018

Yemen 2018 Socio-Economic Update, Issue 35 - July 2018

Report
from Government of Yemen
Published on 31 Jul 2018
Download PDF (2.3 MB)

In this Edition:

  • First: Economic, Social and Humanitarian Role of the Private Sector.
  • Second: Main Difficulties and Risks Facing the Private Sector.
  • Third: Priority Interventions.

Introduction

With their ancient cultural heritage, Yemenis have managed to establish prosperous civilizations that played an important role in the East-West trade. They have distinguished themselves throughout history with their entrepreneurial spirit which endowed them with long experiences that enabled them to accumulate capital and build effective partnerships with the regional and international private sector.

The private sector played a major role in leading the economic activity prior to the war by contributing over 50% of GDP and providing employment for 69.4% of total employed population(1). It was also a major contributor to the public budget deficit through treasury bills and Islamic Sukuk. During the ongoing war, the private sector has become more important and provided an excellent example in supporting humanitarian relief efforts and responding to market demands for goods and services. While the public sector reached a state of collapse, the already weak private sector continued to perform its development role, including the provision of education, health, water and electricity, and importation of fuel and other commodities even at high prices, thereby emphasizing that it has greater flexibility and better ability to cope with war conditions.

The private sector has been struggling to survive despite the deep wounds and violent shocks it sustains day by day, most notably the negative repercussions of the public finance crisis, liquidity crisis, physical damages, economic losses in enterprises and restriction of internal and external transactions. To mitigate the challenges and risks facing the private sector, it is important to reach an economic settlement to distance the private sector from war and conflict in order to ensure the continuity of the economic activity and improve the livelihoods of people.

