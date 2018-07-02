02 Jul 2018

Yemen 2018 Socio-Economic Update, Issue 34 - June 2018 [EN/AR]

Report
from Government of Yemen
Published on 30 Jun 2018
preview
Download PDF (1.09 MB)English version
preview
Download PDF (1.1 MB)Arabic version

Introduction

Yemenis have been living in fragile economic conditions for decades, which exacerbated unprecedentedly during the ongoing conflicts in Yemen. The cumulative contraction in real GDP was estimated at about 47.1% over the past three years(1). Without achieving rapid, just and sustainable peace and neutralizing the economy from war, the cumulative losses in real GDP are likely to increase to $49.9 billion (without physical losses) by the end of 2018(1).

In parallel, the public budget has collapsed under the influence of the division of state institutions and public resources, particularly division of the monetary authority, disruption of hydrocarbon revenues. State employees, with millions of dependent children and women, in several governorates haven’t received monthly salaries for more than 14 months and pensions of more than 41,000 retirees in the General Authority for Insurance and Pensions have stopped since March 2017(2). In addition to the emergence of a severe liquidity crisis and a crisis of confidence that are besetting the banking system locally, amid its undermining credibility in the eyes of the global financial system. As of April 2018, the parallel exchange rate of US dollar increased by about 126% against national currency(3), prices have soared and Yemen is currently facing one of the world’s largest humanitarian crises.

To avoid further losses and crises and out of mercy for Yemenis, it is important to ensure the unification of the CBY and mobilization of non-inflationary resources to pay salaries of state employees, pensions, social welfare assistances and resumption of basic social services, even at the minimum levels.

In this Edition

First: Importance of Neutralizing Yemen’s Economy

Second: Yemen’s Economy During the War

Third: Economy in Conflict-affected Countries.

Fourth: Priorities and Requirements for the Neutralization of Yemen’s Economy

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.