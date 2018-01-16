16 Jan 2018

The Yemen 2018 Humanitarian Needs Overview interactive website is now available

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
The interactive website of the Yemen 2018 Humanitarian Needs Overview is now available at the following link:

https://www.ochayemen.org/hpc/

Most prominent features of the new platform include: interactive cluster and thematic dashboards which allow the reader to break down data on humanitarian needs in each cluster by Governorate, district and gender.

Maps on the severity of needs by district, displacement and returnee by district are also available in the resources section.

The 2018 Yemen Humanitarian Response Plan and the section on the period response monitoring will be posted as soon as they become available.

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:

To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit http://unocha.org/.

