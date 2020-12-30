Yemen: 2 ICRC staff members killed, 1 unaccounted for after airport blast

Geneva (ICRC) – The International Committee of the Red Cross is profoundly saddened that two of our colleagues were among those killed in Aden's airport explosion earlier today. One other ICRC colleague is unaccounted for.

Our staff were transiting through the airport with other civilians when the explosion occurred. Three were injured, including one seriously.

"This is a tragic day for the ICRC and for the people of Yemen," said Dominik Stillhart, ICRC's director of operations. "The Yemeni people have endured a terrible amount of suffering over the last five years. A day like this adds even more grief both for the Red Cross family and for the Yemeni families who had loved ones killed or injured in this explosion."

One ICRC staff member killed in the blast was a Yemeni citizen who helped coordinate ICRC's air transport activities, which included overseeing the transport home of more than 1,000 former detainees in October. The other staff member was a Rwandan national who helped those in need as an x-ray technician on our medical team.

"The deaths and injuries caused by the blast are a heavy blow for many families," said Katharina Ritz, ICRC's head of delegation in Yemen. "Our unaccounted staff member weighs heavily on our hearts. We extend our sincere condolences to the families of all victims, and we hope for a speedy recovery for anyone injured. Yemen has endured many difficult days; we hope for a brighter one tomorrow."

