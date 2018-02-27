YCHO: 50-Truck Convoy Departs for Yemen Carrying 926 Tons of Critical Aid

King Salman Humanitarian Aid & Relief Centre

RIYADH / 11 Jumada II 1439H (27 February 2018)

A convoy of 50 trucks is hauling 926 metric tons of aid to Yemen from the King Salman Humanitarian Aid & Relief Centre (KSrelief). The aid is being supplied as part of the Yemen Comprehensive Humanitarian Operations (YCHO), launched on January 22, and comes against the backdrop of the February 23 statement of the White House Press Secretary welcoming the Saudi-led Coalition’s efforts to alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Yemen.

“We appreciate the coalition’s willingness to contribute to Yemen’s reconstruction, including investment in key ports and transportation infrastructure, and to work with the United Nations, WFP, and NGOs to meet the needs of millions of desperate Yemeni people,” the White House statement read.

Among the goods that the convoy is transporting are:

9 refrigerators carrying 26,000 boxes of dates weighing 208 metric tons;

8 refrigerators and 22 containers carrying 8,000 food baskets weighing 592 metric tons;

10 refrigerators carrying 210,000 bags of medical supplies weighing 126 metric tons.

Each food basket and each box of dates is sufficient to feed 6 people for one month. To date, aid delivered under the YCHO has reached over 863,000 beneficiaries. Upon arrival at its final destinations inside Yemen, today’s aid shipment will bring the total number of beneficiaries of YCHO aid deliveries to well over one million.

The convoy departed at 4:30 PM local time from the KSrelief headquarters in Riyadh. It will enter Yemen at the AlWadea land crossing, opened by the Coalition in January, on the border between Yemen’s Al Jawf Governorate and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The trucks are heading to AlBayda, Sana’a, Al Jawf and Ma’rib Governorates.

ENDS

Notes to editors:

For detailed information, please visit https://yemenplan.org/

For media contact:

Email: press@ycho.org (mailto:press@ycho.org)

Twitter: @ychoperations